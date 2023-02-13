Uh-oh! World’s largest puzzle is missing one piece

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making...
According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, but organizers say it’s missing one piece.

The puzzle was put together during a community event at Grasse Funeral Home in Wisconsin and includes 60,000 pieces – minus the one missing piece.

“I wanted to get the community involved,” Grasse Funeral Home and Cremation Service organizer Nina Grasse said, adding the goal was to meet new people in a fun way.

The puzzle includes pictures of special landmarks from around the world.

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.

It’s made up of 60, 1,000-piece puzzles that can be brought together to make one large picture.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The mother accused of killing her three children was arraigned Tuesday, appearing virtually...
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children
The wheels of a cement truck lie upended after an accident on I-70 on Feb. 8, 2023.
Cement truck crash cleared, I-70 reopened

Latest News

FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training...
Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97
FILE - In this March 4, 2020 photo, Roslyn Pope poses with a framed copy of "An Appeal for...
Roslyn Pope, author of ‘An Appeal for Human Rights,’ dies at 84
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors seek hot meals as rescues wane
Here are three myths to the Super Bowl economic impacts in host cities.
Myths of Super Bowl economics
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical