8-year-old girl killed in snowmobile crash, officials say

The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the...
The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the vehicle accelerated and struck a tree.(skhoward/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Desiree Fischer and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl was killed in a snowmobile crash in Wisconsin over the weekend, officials said.

According to a report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the 8-year-old girl died on a public trail in the town of Eisenstein on Saturday afternoon.

The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the vehicle accelerated and struck a tree.

The investigation is ongoing. The child’s identity has not been publicly released.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

