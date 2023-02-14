Coloradans can now buy weed from a vending machine

Your dispensary might be about to get smaller. A lot smaller.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST
AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The first fully automated marijuana dispenser on the market debuted right here in Colorado.

Terrapin Care Station Dispensary in Aurora built and released the first automated cannabis machine, continuing Colorado’s trend of beating other states to the punch in the marijuana world.

Locals, or tourists visiting from out of state, will still need to prove they are old enough to use the machine. Prospective stoners can walk up to the machine, scan their ID, and use a touch screen menu to make their selection.

The machine holds more than 11 thousand products and is refrigerated to keep the stock fresh.

You do still have to pay with cash since the machine doesn’t accept card.

