Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Kabarda!

Kabarda is a 1-year-old chocolate lab mix who weighs 53 lbs. All she wants is love and to give love. She is in the process of learning to trust humans again, but she is making quick progress. An adopter who can give her time, patience, and most importantly love is key. She would do well with a family with kids or even an older couple. She also gets along with other dogs. She is a fetching machine.

Adoptable NOW and at the event:

Chow Down Redlands

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO 81507

Sat 2/18/23 from 9:30am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

