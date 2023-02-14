Monument Ridge Elementary kitchen gets Inspected

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Eating at a restaurant is a pastime that many families like to do. But, do you know what it takes to have a restaurant up to health inspector standards. In this new segment called Inspected, we go inside the kitchens of your local restaurants to see how they’re doing on their health inspection visits.

During my visit to Monumnet Ridge Elementary, I met up with Sally Born, she’s the Environmental Health Program Manager for Mesa County. I also met Ophelia, who is the Kitchen Manager. Just like every restaurant kitchen, school kitchens get a visit from the health inspector.

First, before you step foot inside the kitchen, you need a hairnet. Luckily, Sally had an extra handy just for me. We head into the kitchen and introduce ourselves to Ophelia. At this point it’s around 10 am so she and her staff are getting ready for lunch. We wash our hands, and head into the walk-in cooler. Sally is checking for expired or opened foods, as well as any fury friends running around on the floor.

Next, we head to the kitchen prep area. We are checking the hot and cold holding units to make sure they are clean and food is properly stocked. We checked the temperature of a tub of beans that were already cooked. After that we made sure the utensils that are being stored are correctly stored in a safe place.

After the inspection I sat down with Sally to ask what’s next after the inspection. She said, “after the inspection we usually sit at the facility out of the way and spend 20-30 minutes working on an inspection report and let them know of anything that needs to be corrected and the next steps forward.” I went on to ask signs that a normal consumer can look for when going into their favorite restaurant. “Soon our health inspections will be posted online,” she said, “that is always a way for consumers to see how places are doing. You can also see if they’re washing their hands, are they using gloves to prepare ready to eat foods, like salads and sushi.”

So, if you would like to check the most recent scores, you can visit here and select Mesa county.

