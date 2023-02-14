Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US

By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new report says women’s underwear is being taxed more than men’s in the U.S.

The new report found that American women are being charged a tax that is 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay.

The average U.S. tariff rate on women’s undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men’s.

Most international tariff systems have flat rates applying to all underwear, regardless of gender.

In Japan and the European Union, women are taxed at a lower rate.

