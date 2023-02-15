Arrest warrant issued for former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The District Attorney’s office in Mesa County announced Wednesday that one of its former deputy district attorneys may have landed in hot water with the law.

An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 15 for former Deputy DA Holden Chadwick who is accused of official misconduct and attempting to influence a public official.

Chadwick’s former employers at the Mesa County DA’s office declared a conflict of interest in prosecuting the case. Instead, Chadwick will be facing the 7th Judicial DA’s Office, based in Montrose.

The Montrose DA’s office will function as a special prosecutor.

