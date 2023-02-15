Delta County principal announces snow day with a funny video

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - As snow blankets Colorado, one Delta County principal decided to announce the snow day in a unique and entertaining way.

Josiah St. Peter, principal of Lincoln Elementary School in Delta, CO, asks the question “Have you ever wondered what your principals do on a snow day?” The answer is cart rides, basketball dunking contests, and, of course, the ever-critical snow day components of snowball fights and making snow angels.

You can watch it yourself here:

Heavy snowfalls have shut down District 51 and Mesa County Libraries as deep snow buries roads.

