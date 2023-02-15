District 51 calls it: Today is a snow day

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Citing inclement weather continuing throughout the day, District 51 announced Wednesday morning that all of its offices and schools will be closed.

The district said that, after consulting with various outside organizations, it decided that calling a snow day would be the safest decision.

The district says that parents can check the District 51 website for updates throughout the day.

All D51 administration buildings, schools, and offices are closed.

