District 51 calls it: Today is a snow day

Schools across the valley are closed due to weather, says District 51.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Citing inclement weather continuing throughout the day, District 51 announced Wednesday morning that all of its offices and schools will be closed.

The district said that, after consulting with various outside organizations, it decided that calling a snow day would be the safest decision.

The district says that parents can check the District 51 website for updates throughout the day.

All D51 administration buildings, schools, and offices are closed.

