First Alert Weather Day: Snow continues through early afternoon, ends this evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A First Alert Weather Day continues today. Scattered to widespread snow continues into the afternoon. Heavy and blowing snow is also possible at times.

Rest of the Day

Snow continues to fall across much of the Western Slope through the remainder of the morning and into the early portions of the afternoon. Heavy snow is still possible at times, and occasional gusty winds of between 25 and 35 miles per hour could lead to some blowing snow as well, reducing visibilities at times. A steady snow continues into early this afternoon, then snow should start to taper off between noon and 3 pm as the main batch of snow starts to move eastward toward the Continental Divide. Much of the snow should be over by around the evening drive, by 6 or 7 PM. Any still lingering snow wraps up between 10 PM and midnight, then skies start to clear out into early Thursday morning.

Additional Snowfall Totals Winding Down

Most places around the Western Slope should see only an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow before it finally stops this evening, including in Grand Junction. Up to 2 to 4 inches of additional snow is still possible in Delta, Montrose, and the surrounding higher elevations. Some of the highest remaining snowfall totals will still be over the San Juan Mountains, where places like Telluride could still see up to 4 to 6 inches. Locally smaller snowfall amounts are possible along the valleys.

Some Travel Troubles Continue

Heavy and occasional blowing snow will drop visibilities at times in places where snow continues to fall. Snow accumulations on the roads will make for icy and snow-packed road conditions, which will make many afternoon and evening commutes slick and difficult. Even as snow comes to an end early this evening, temperatures well below freezing will still lead to continued travel issues to linger around on unplowed and untreated roads.

Turning Drier, but Colder

Skies will quickly start to clear out through the overnight hours and into early Thursday morning, and temperatures will start to turn much colder as well. We’ll be waking up Thursday morning with temperatures in the single digits in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, and at or below zero in Cortez. Factor in the winds, and wind chills across the Western Slope will be below zero for many of us. Mostly sunny to sunny skies continue through the day on Thursday, but temperatures will struggle to warm into the lower 30s.

