First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely through Wednesday morning, then the afternoon improves

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. More snow is likely through Wednesday morning.

What To Expect Overnight

Snow will fall through most of tonight across nearly all of the Western Slope. There will be occasional breaks. Snow can fall heavily at times. Some of the heaviest and most widespread snow is likely tonight. As temperatures drop, be aware that snow can accumulate on the roads. Roads can be a mess with or without falling snow during the morning drive. Roads that are plowed will be in better shape, but secondary roads can be snow packed and icy.

Snow Falls Through Midday, Then Fades Out

Snow will start breaking up between about 10 AM and noon as the main area of snow starts to shift to the east. Snow will fade to an end, and most of us will be finished with the snow in time for the Wednesday evening drive. Any lingering snow around 6-7 PM will end by 10 PM, then clouds will break up and clear out quickly.

Additional Accumulation

On top of what has already fallen, up to 2-4 inches of additional snow can fall around Grand Junction. On the high end, up to 4-6 inches of additional snow can fall around Delta with up to 6-9 inches of additional snow around Montrose. An additional 2-4 inches of snow can fall around Cortez and Dove Creek. Again, we stress the “up to” quality of these ranges as this is on the high end and many areas may end up a bit shy of these snow amounts. Another 6-9 inches can fall on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Up to another foot of snow is possible across most of the San Juans.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with periods of snow. We’ll cool from near freezing around 6 PM to upper 20s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with occasional snow. Low temperatures will be near 20 degrees around Grand Junction, 18 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 15 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be cloudy with areas of snow, especially in the morning. Snow will gradually diminish starting around midday. High temperatures will be near 28 degrees around Grand Junction, 26 degrees around Montrose, 30 degrees in Delta, and 26 degrees in Cortez. Wind chills can be up to ten degrees lower than temperatures when the wind picks up.

