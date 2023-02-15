Mesa County Libraries also closed for the day due to snow

Mesa County Library will be closed due to weather.
Mesa County Library will be closed due to weather.(Pixabay / Pexels)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Following in the snow boot prints of District 51, Mesa County Libraries announced that it too is closed due to weather.

As the physical locations are closed, the library recommended that patrons use the library’s website to download eBooks, place holds, renew items, or use online resources like Libby or OverDrive.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The wheels of a cement truck lie upended after an accident on I-70 on Feb. 8, 2023.
Cement truck crash cleared, I-70 reopened
Goodnow said Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen killed in in hiking accident

Latest News

rhpotw
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
Schools across the valley are closed due to weather, says District 51.
District 51 calls it: Today is a snow day
d51
District 51 on two-hour delay
Station alert graphic
STATION ALERT: Planned outage still ongoing