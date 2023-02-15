Roice-Hurst pet of the week

rhpotw
rhpotw(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Tigger!

If Garfield look-alikes are your type, Tigger’s your man. This 6-year-old is a whopping 20 pounds of pure love. In his previous home, Tigger got along with kids, dogs, and other cats. He can be a little shy at first but comes out of his shell quickly to show off what a lovebug he is. Tigger has been declawed on his front feet, so he must be an indoor-only cat. He is on a weight loss plan and needs a family who will commit to helping him shed some pounds through diet and exercise.

If you’re interested in Tigger you can contact the Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337.

