Schools and libraries close due to weather

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Heavy snowfalls blanketed western Colorado on Wednesday, closing schools and businesses across the valley. Here’s everywhere we know is closed for the day:

Mesa County

Mesa County Valley School District 51

After consulting with various outside organizations, District 51 decided that calling a snow day would be the safest decision.

It says that parents can check the District 51 website for updates throughout the day.

All D51 administration buildings, schools, and offices are closed.

Mesa County Libraries

Following in the snow boot prints of District 51, Mesa County Libraries announced that it too is closed due to weather.

As the physical locations are closed, the library recommended that patrons use the library’s website to download eBooks, place holds, renew items, or use online resources like Libby or OverDrive.

Montrose County

Montrose County Schools RE1J

Montrose County schools are also closed due to weather, including all classes, athletic events, practices, and extracurricular activities.

Montrose County offices

All Montrose County offices are closed due to weather conditions.

Montrose Regional Library District

The Montrose Regional Library is closed and all programs are cancelled due to weather.

Delta County

Delta County Schools

Delta County closed its schools like District 51 and Montrose County schools, but decided to announce the closure in a different and entertaining way.

Josiah St. Peter, principal of Lincoln Elementary School in Delta, CO, asks the question “Have you ever wondered what your principals do on a snow day?” The answer is cart rides, basketball dunking contests, and, of course, the ever-critical snow day components of snowball fights and making snow angels.

You can watch it yourself here.

Garfield County

Garfield County Schools

Staff say all after-school activities are cancelled, including all practices, events, musical performances, and after-hours building use. The school will be let out at the normal time and buses will run as usual.

