Sen. Michael Bennet briefed on unidentified objects

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet was briefed on the objects, but information remains extremely scarce.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Michael Bennet was one member of a select few US Senators briefed about the unidentified objects shot down over American and Canadian airspace.

Bennet’s office confirmed he was briefed on the objects but did not share his reaction.

Reactions from other senators may indicate that there is very little that they are cleared to discuss publicly. “I have a better understanding, but the American people need and deserve to know more. There is a lot of information told to us this morning that could be told to the American people without any harm to sources or our national security,” said New York Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Information on the objects is still flowing at a trickle, but more information will be released as it becomes available.

