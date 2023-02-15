Sheriff: Man charged with killing West Virginia boy in 1985

David Monroe Adams, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerimiah “Jerry”...
David Monroe Adams, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerimiah “Jerry” Matthew Watkins.(WV Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the cold case slaying of a 13-year-old West Virginia boy.

David Monroe Adams, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerimiah “Jerry” Matthew Watkins, whose body was found in a shallow hole near railroad tracks on Nov. 12, 1985, in Terra Alta, news outlets reported, citing a statement Tuesday from the Preston County Sheriff’s Office. Adams was 18 and lived in Terra Alta at the time of the slaying.

The sheriff’s office began reviewing the case earlier this month and found some inconsistent statements Adams had reportedly made at the time of the slaying, the statement said

“As part of renewing the investigation, law enforcement conducted multiple interviews with Mr. Adams and he eventually confessed that an argument that started over a stolen bicycle” resulted in the teen’s death.

An autopsy revealed Watkins had suffered a brain bleed from an apparent blow to the head, and the cause of death was ruled as a stab wound, deputies said.

Adams is being held at North Central Regional Jail. Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The wheels of a cement truck lie upended after an accident on I-70 on Feb. 8, 2023.
Cement truck crash cleared, I-70 reopened
Goodnow said Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen killed in in hiking accident

Latest News

Luc Bensimon, an activist for the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, pauses during an interview...
States’ push to define sex decried as erasing trans people
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say