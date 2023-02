GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County School District is delaying the start of school on Wednesday morning.

Schools will operate on a two hour delay for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The district announced the delay Tuesday evening.

