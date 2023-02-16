Daily snowfall record shattered at Grand Junction

Grand Junction broke the daily snowfall record for Wednesday.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Airport reported 3.6 inches of snow, breaking the daily snowfall record for the date. The previous record of 2.0 inches was set in 1940 - eighty-three years ago.

That’s just the total since midnight. The snow storm included parts of two days. The final storm total, as measured at the Grand Junction Airport, is 5.3 inches. That’s the biggest snow storm of the season.

Other storm total snow amounts are as follows:

  • Grand Mesa: 12.0″
  • Montrose: Up to 12.0″
  • Hotchkiss: 12.0″
  • Crawford: 12.0″
  • Olathe: 10.0″
  • Cimmaron: 10.0″
  • Redvale: 10.0″
  • Glad Park: 8.0″
  • Delta: 6.0″
  • Orchard Mesa: 5.5″
  • Fruita: 3.5″

