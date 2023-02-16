Eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon closed again due to crash

I-70 is closed again today.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 due to another crash in Glenwood Canyon.

The area between exits 114 and 116 is closed. CDOT says that motorists should expect delays in the area.

No further information was released by authorities.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

