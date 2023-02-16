First Alert Weather Day: Bitter cold arrives as snow exits

The snow has exited, and bitterly cold air is taking over Colorado's Western Slope.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have extended our string of First Alert Weather Days to include both Thursday and Friday. The snow has ended, but we’re turning dangerously cold - particularly in the mornings. We’re not likely to warm back above freezing until Friday afternoon.

Bitter Cold Arrives Wednesday

There will be enough wind that wind chill will be a factor. Wind chills will be 5-10 degrees lower than the temperatures. The temperatures will be in the single digits for nearly all of the Western Slope. Some of our coldest areas will chill to below zero first thing Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will warm only into the mid-to-upper 20s. Luckily the wind will relax in the afternoon, but the calmer wind means Friday morning will be bitterly cold again.

Slow Warming Starts Friday

Most areas will barely break freezing on Friday. It will be brief and only be 2-3 degrees. A shift in the weather pattern will bring more drastic warming to us this weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 30s, then Sunday will warm into the 40s. That warming, however, will be quickly followed by the arrival of our next weather maker.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker looks to be on track to arrive around next Tuesday night or Wednesday. It will bring a chance for rain or snow to Western Colorado. We’ll be monitoring the progress of this storm system for you, and we’ll fine tune the forecast as it gets closer.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy with a small chance for a lingering snow flurry. We’ll cool from mid-20s around 6 PM to teens by 9 PM. The rest of tonight will see the clouds gradually break up and clear out, and we’ll turn bitterly cold. Low temperatures by morning will be in the single digits - near 6 degrees around Grand Junction, 5 degrees around Montrose, 6 degrees around Delta, and -1 degree around Cortez. Thursday will start with some lingering clouds, then we’ll turn sunny. High temperatures will be mainly in the 20s - near 28 degrees around Grand Junction, 26 degrees around Montrose, 27 degrees around Delta, and 30 degrees around Cortez. Wind chills will be 5-10 degrees lower than the temperatures.

