Gray Wolves in Colorado to receive special designation

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper secured an updated wolf reintroduction policy from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The service honored Hickenlooper’s request for a special endangered species act designation for Gray Wolves in Colorado.

The update would allow landowners, agricultural producers, and state land managers more flexibility to protect livestock and pets.

