Gray Wolves in Colorado to receive special designation

The Fish and Wildlife Service honored Hickenlooper’s request for a special endangered species act designation for Gray Wolves in Colorado.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper secured an updated wolf reintroduction policy from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The service honored Hickenlooper’s request for a special endangered species act designation for Gray Wolves in Colorado.

The update would allow landowners, agricultural producers, and state land managers more flexibility to protect livestock and pets.

Read more of our coverage on Gray Wolf reintroduction

· Read the draft plan for bringing wolves back to Colorado

· Wolf reintroduction still divisive as hearings continue

· Rep. Boebert introduces legislation to delist the Gray Wolf

· Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado

· Wolf reintroduction draft released, feedback requested

· Mesa County pushes for state control over wolf reintroduction

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
Goodnow said Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen killed in in hiking accident
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado

Latest News

Lead pipes generic
Mandatory lead testing for Colorado childcare facilities starts in May
Sassafras, an eight-month-old black bear cub at the Audubon Zoo
More bears in Colorado are getting into human trash, causing conflict
Rural health care generic.
New Colorado law meant to protect patients could put extra strain on rural hospitals
A Meals on Wheels van.
Meals on Wheels canceled for the day due to weather