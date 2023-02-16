I-70 in Glenwood Canyon partially reopens

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CDOT has partially reopened Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon after it was closed in both directions of travel Wednesday evening. The closure was the result of a crash involving a semi truck around 6 p.m.

CDOT said at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday that both westbound lanes were open to traffic. One eastbound lane has been opened up, but the second eastbound lane will remain closed until crews can finish removing the remainder of the wreckage.

The closure affects I-70 through Glenwood Canyon between exit 116 in Glenwood Springs and exit 133 at Dotsero.

CDOT also recommended that drivers who need to use an alternate route use U.S. Highway 285 to U.S. Highway 50 from Metro Denver. Drivers can reach U.S. Highway 285 from C-470 in Metro Denver or from Highway 9 from I-70. From the west, drivers should use U.S. Highway 50 to U.S. Highway 285. CDOT recommends avoiding the northern route - U.S. Highway 40 - due to adverse winter weather conditions.

