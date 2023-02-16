Mandatory lead testing for Colorado childcare facilities starts in May

Lead testing at childcare facilities in Colorado was previously voluntary.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - By the end of May, nearly all daycare providers and public schools will have to test their water for lead. A state law passed last year requires them to do it.

With about 4,500 eligible facilities around the state, it’s a big task and the state health department is trying to spread the word.

Before the law passed in 2022, programs for lead testing at childcare centers and schools in Colorado were voluntary. Now, they have to test before the end of May. “To be honest with you, I was again like, whoa, that’s a lot of steps and a lot of information,” said Associate Director of the Fisher Early Learning Center Yoshie Matsubara.

At first, Matsubara and the learning center were overwhelmed. “I had to ask one of the plumbers there to show me where the water source is to indicate on the blueprint,” said Matsubara.

But, after signing up and following each step, the last part is easy. Matsubara will fill each container sent to her with water from the faucets that kids and staff drink from. “I’m planning to come into the building when nobody’s here so that nobody runs the water before I collect the water.”

Margaret Talbot, program manager for the Test and Fix Water for Kids program, says the voluntary testing programs have not worked.

She says that making it mandatory and putting money towards fixing problems that appear might help. “Since children are more vulnerable to the effects of lead, it’s really important that we know and can prevent any kind of exposure from lead in the places where they go to school and play and spend most of their time.”

It does add time to the already busy schedule childcare providers have, but Matsubara says it’s worth it.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
Goodnow said Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen killed in in hiking accident
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado

Latest News

A gray wolf.
Gray Wolves in Colorado to receive special designation
Sassafras, an eight-month-old black bear cub at the Audubon Zoo
More bears in Colorado are getting into human trash, causing conflict
Rural health care generic.
New Colorado law meant to protect patients could put extra strain on rural hospitals
A Meals on Wheels van.
Meals on Wheels canceled for the day due to weather