Meals on Wheels canceled for the day due to weather

A Meals on Wheels van.
A Meals on Wheels van.(Action News 5)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Meals on Wheels Mesa County is the latest impacted by the winter storm that blanketed the valley in snow this week.

The meal program announced that it will not be able to deliver meals to seniors today, Feb. 16. It asks that seniors who need food today to use the shelf-stable emergency food provided by the program earlier this year.

Both home delivery and dining sites will not be available, says the program.

