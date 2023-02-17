19 people and one dog rescued after getting stranded by weather

CRAIG, Colo. (KKCO) - Heavy snowfall buried Colorado under a thick blanket of snow, closing several roads and highways in the state this week, stranding some travelers.

Highway 40 between Craig and the Utah State Line closed as well, but several travelers had to be rescued. Nineteen people and one dog became stranded in the blizzard conditions that developed this week.

Moffat County Search and Rescue was called in to help the stranded motorists.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control were also called in to assist by air. Air crews were able to spot the stranded vehicles and relay messages to the ground crews.

The Colorado Division of Fire prevention and Control used aircraft to spot stranded drivers from the air. (Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control)

The 19 people and one dog that were rescued from vehicles along Highway 318 were taken to safety using the county’s snowcat, says the sheriff’s office.

The MCSO said it took the rescued parties to the Maybell Community Center before taking them to Craig, where overnight accommodations were made.

