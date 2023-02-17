First Alert Weather Day: Bone-chilling temperatures Thursday night before seeing some improvements for Friday

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:08 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A First Alert Weather Day continues on Friday, February 17, as cold temperatures will take another hit Thursday night into Friday morning.

Overnight:

Skies will continue to remain clear, and that will also help assist with our temperatures staying bone-chilling tonight. Unfortunately, the Western Slope will experience temperatures sitting in the single digits to others below zero.

Our Friday:

The First Alert Weather Day will wrap up for our Friday as temperatures will gradually improve during the day. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine with a mix of light clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will rise above the freezing point for most locations as our daytime is high. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit at thirty-four, but for Montrose, it will sit at thirty-two.

The Weekend:

The warming trend continues for our weekend as temperatures will sit in the upper thirties on Saturday, February 18, and lower forties on Sunday, February 19, in Grand Junction and Montrose. We will see partly cloudy skies going into the weekend but will have an increase in cloud cover as we arrive on Sunday, primarily cloudy skies. Conditions will remain dry across most Western Slope, but some High Country may receive a light snow shower. No significant snowfall accumulation is likely to occur.

Looking Ahead into Next Week:

Temperatures will peak around the mid-forties for Grand Junction and Montrose on Monday and Tuesday, February 20 and 21. Cloud cover will continue to hang around, and precipitation chances will stay relatively low. However, with a quick pop-up system that could appear on Tuesday, there is a slight chance that the outskirts of that will reach the valleys and present itself with a few sprinkles. Rain and snow chances start to increase on Wednesday, February 22, for the valleys and snowfall for our mountains. While current data showcases this setup, this next possibility of rain and snow showers is far out in advance and could change leading up to Wednesday.

