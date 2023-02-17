Former deputy district attorney turns himself in to deputies

He is accused of trying to interfere with a criminal case.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New details on a local former deputy district attorney emerged Thursday. Holden Chadwick is under fire over possible interference into a criminal case in Boulder.

A judge issued a warrant for Chadwick’s arrest on Wednesday. He has since turned himself in to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies, say authorities.

Holden Chadwick, age 30.
Holden Chadwick, age 30.(21st Judicial District Attorney's Office)

The sheriff’s office said he was booked into jail, but quickly posted a $10 thousand PR bond.

