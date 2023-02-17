High water forces students to stay overnight at schools in West Virginia

More than 100 students at two schools in Lincoln County will be spending the night at their schools due to high water Thursday. (WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - More than 150 students in West Virginia spent the night at their school buildings due to high water Thursday.

Bob Stickler, the chief of the Hamlin Fire Department, said about 60 students were expected to stay overnight at Lincoln County High School while more than 100 students were expected to stay at the Board of Education Building.

Stickler said the decision was made after it was deemed not safe for buses to be traveling in several areas due to the high water.

He said schools had let out two hours early due to the weather, but the high water had already become a factor by then.

Some parents of the children affected found ways to get to the schools to pick up their kids, according to Stickler.

Students who stayed at the high school spent the night playing basketball in the gym and board games in the auditorium. School staff provided pizza and drinks for the kids.

Several teachers volunteered to stay all night with the kids. Firefighters and community members dropped off blankets, pillows and cots.

Stickler said the students enjoyed themselves, making the best of the situation.

Lincoln County Schools canceled school for Friday.

Stickler said firefighters performed five water rescues in the county when drivers got stuck in high water. He said no serious injuries had been reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen killed in in hiking accident
Goodnow said Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to a...
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to semi crash

Latest News

The 4-year-old finally cracked a smile, and the video went viral. People even started calling...
4-year-old goes viral while attending first hockey game
In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
Police found 6-year-old Eli Hart shot to death in the trunk of his mother's car. (WCCO, FAMILY...
Mother sentenced for killing 6-year-old son