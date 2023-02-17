Meals on Wheels canceled for the day due to weather

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meals on Wheels in Mesa County is the latest to be impacted by old man winter. This is the first time in three years that brutal winter weather forced drivers off the roads.

“The roads were just too icy for our volunteers to safely deliver,” said Amanda de Bock, Meals on Wheels director.

The dangerous road conditions forced Meals on Wheels to hit the brakes on their service for the second day in a row. “We hate having not to deliver like that’s always a last resort for us,” said de Bock. “These people that we serve really need the food that we send them.”

It serves 600 people, but organizers worried Wednesday’s record snow could jeopardize volunteers. “All of the clients that we deliver to their seniors, they have a hard time getting out; they’re not going to be out there shoveling their sidewalks, shoveling their stoops, shoveling their driveways,” said de Bock.

Meals on Wheels took precautionary measures anticipating the worst. In the summertime, it sent out a blizzard box, and it’s a box full of ingredients for easy meals.

“We also send out extra frozen meals. We partner with Community Food Bank, so they get a monthly grocery box,” said de Bock. “They should definitely be covered. We do our best to make sure that everyone has the food that they need.”

