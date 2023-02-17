Montrose police announce new grant for local business security improvements

A new grant for Montrose business owners is now available to help them make security improvements.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Police Department is trying to crack down on crime by providing resources and tools to businesses and citizens to help combat crime.

Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall announced a new grant for business owners to make needed security improvements. Interested entrepreneurs can now apply for funds up to $2,500 and can match the grant with their own money.

Chief Hall also said that business owners could be eligible for even more money further down the road. “The City of Montrose, through a grant program, could provide up to $5,000, more for a total of $7,500 between the two, to make some needed security improvements. Things like upgraded locks, fencing, getting rid of blight, better lighting, security cameras, all of those types of things.”

The workshop also highlighted efforts being made in local schools to prevent crime. Officials said that school resource officers are certified and trained, and every year law enforcement does an assessment for all Montrose schools on needed security improvements.

