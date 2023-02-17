NASA: Fireball seen in south Texas, meteorites hit the ground

According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into...
According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into small fragments before hitting the ground.(NASA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALLEN, Texas (Gray News) – NASA experts believe a meteoroid was seen above south Texas on Wednesday evening, based on preliminary reports of atmospheric fireballs from several sources.

NASA wrote in a summary, experts believe the meteoroid while floating through space was originally about two feet in diameter and weighed about 1,000 pounds before most of it burned up in the atmosphere.

“Radar and other data indicate that meteorites did reach the ground from this event,” NASA said.

A meteorite is a solid piece of debris from an object that originates in outer space and passes through the atmosphere to reach the surface of a planet.

According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into small fragments before hitting the ground.

They cool quickly and are not generally a risk to the public.

The Smithsonian Institution and other scientific and academic institutions around the United States collect meteorites found across the country.

NASA said the samples enhance our understanding of the origin and evolution of the solar system.

The flash from the meteor was so bright that the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley Texas was able to detect and pinpoint its location.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen killed in in hiking accident
Goodnow said Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse,...
Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from trial
The former Memphis police officers accused of murder in the death of Tyre Nichols appear with...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
New Orthopedic Robot at Community Hospital
New Orthopedic Robot at Community Hospital
Mary K. Brown, 38, faces nearly 100 years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges.
Nurse accused of cutting off dying patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris