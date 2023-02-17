New budget package advances in Colorado House

The new bill package would fund a number of programs and services, as well as funding wildfire mitigation efforts.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado House advanced a new budget package this week. The package of bills includes wildfire mitigation efforts, startup funding for universal school meals, and behavioral health care support for kids.

It also addresses renters facing evictions, and investments to attract federal funding for economic development.

Here’s a breakdown of the bills:

Emergency Rental Assistance Funding (SB23-124)

This bill would allocate $8 million to the Colorado Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide financial support to current beneficiaries and aid for renters facing eviction.

Children’s Behavioral Health Services (SB23-119)

This bill would devote $3 million to the Children and Youth Mental Health Treatment Act to address the program’s growing caseload.

Healthy Meals for All Public School Students (SB23-115)

This bill would devote $200 thousand to activating and funding staffing for the voter-approved Colorado Proposition FF.

COSWAP Fire Mitigation (SB23-139)

This bill would add $10 million to the Wildfire Mitigation Capacity Development Fund and allows for further wildfire mitigation through the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Plan.

Support for Local Manufacturing and Economic Development (SB23-116)

This bill would invest $5 million in attracting institutions, manufacturers, and their supply chains within the semiconductor industry, with the goal of competing for federal funding through the CHIPS and Science Act.

Financing for Denver Health (SB23-138)

This bill would give Denver Health $5 million in funding, in addition to $1.4 million appropriated via SB23-117 for a total of $6.4 million.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

