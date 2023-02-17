New Orthopedic Robot at Community Hospital

By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new Orthopedic Robot is at Community Hospital.

Dr. William Rainer stopped by to discuss what this means for the Western Slope community. This new robot will provide quicker and more efficient surgeries to those who need a knee replacement. It’s also the first of its kind on the Western Slope and here in Colorado. Dr. Rainer explained you would have to go to another state for a similar robot.

For more information, you can visit the Western Orthopedics & Sports Medicine website, here.

