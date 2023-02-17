Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled due to possible undeclared allergen

The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with...
The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain tree nuts which isn't noted on its packaging.(fda.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Packs of chocolates sold at Target for Valentine’s Day are being recalled due to a possible allergy risk.

The FDA reported the eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain tree nuts that aren’t noted on its packaging.

People who have allergies to tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Tree nuts include chestnuts, Brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews.

The products are packed in stand-up pouch bags with the lot number 33822 and best by date of Dec 7, 2023. Both of which are printed on the back of the bag underneath the UPC barcode.

Consumers can call Target guest relations for a refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

