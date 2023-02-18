Colorado charity aimed towards helping targets of bullying

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -KKCO is following up after several parents complained to us about bullying in area schools.

We’re looking into those claims, but while we do, we wanted to let you know about a resource available for students and parents impacted by bullying.

Thomas Ahlborg, co-founder of Bullying Recovery Resource Center told us his story. In 2018, the Ahlborgs sued their son’s private school. They claimed he was so severely bullied it led to a suicide attempt. The Ahlborgs story became national news. And thus, BRRC was born.

Their mission? To assist parents just like them with advocating for their children.

“Protected class law is what we use to help protect kids. Unfortunately, every child with enough bullying becomes disabled.” says Ahlborg. “If they’re not in an IEP or 504, we can get them into one and then proceed to get the school district to stop the bullying as a protected class member. I wish there was another way.”

Ahlborg said that falling target to a bully can manifest depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation if left alone.

If your child is struggling with bullying, resources and advocates are available through contacting the BRRC.

For more information, here is the link to their website: https://bullyingrecoveryresourcecenter.org/

