Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says

Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Customers at an Oregon bar jumped into action when they saw an armed man enter.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Skyland Pub on South Troutdale Road Thursday night regarding a disturbance.

The sheriff’s office said a man had entered the bar holding a shotgun and two customers inside the bar confronted him.

Authorities said the two patrons were able to disarm the man by grabbing the shotgun and using it to hit him in the face.

Some of the customers inside the bar exited while others reportedly tackled the suspect and held him down until deputies arrived.

Authorities identified the armed man as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. According to witnesses, he was visibly intoxicated that evening.

Deputies said they recovered a shotgun at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old is facing charges that include menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was the only injured person in the incident, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen killed in in hiking accident
Goodnow said Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says
FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.
‘Above and beyond’: Injured child carried home by concerned crossing guard
Some parents of students at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport says they are fed up with...
Colorado charity aimed towards helping targets of bullying
Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, ADL Los Angeles, at the...
Hate crimes charged in wounding of 2 Jewish men in LA