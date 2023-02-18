A grant for gun violence

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With data showing that youth violence is on the rise, the state of Colorado is set to receive more than $4.5 million from the Department of Justice.

The money will help efforts to combat gun violence.

The DOJ provided funding to 49 states as part of the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program.

The total investment of more than $231 million will fund state crisis intervention court proceedings, extreme risk protection order (ERPO) programs that work to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.

The investment was authorized by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022.

