Warming trend leading into this weekend with snowfall next week

Tonight, our First Alert Weather Day will end as temperatures slowly start rising over the weekend. However, there is a chance that another possible First Alert Weather Day will get issued by next Wednesday as another possible major snowmaker will sweep through the state.

Next Snowmaker:

Wednesday, February 22, another low pressure will move through the state. It will usher another round of potentially heavy snowfall for the High Country but keep the valleys in a rain and snow mix. The entrance to this next snowmaker arrives by Tuesday night, February 21. It will be an all-day event on Wednesday as heavier snowfall is likely in the mountains. Along with the snowmaker will bring along a cold front that is going to drop temperatures throughout the day. Traveling over mountain passes can be very dangerous sometimes, and you could expect very slick road conditions and possible road closures.

Snowfall Total Accumulation:

With the current data, snowfall totals down in the San Juans, and the surrounding locations like Telluride, Silverton, and Ouray could see anywhere from twelve to sixteen inches. For our valleys, snowfall will range anymore from a couple of inches to up to six at most. Some of these accumulations also carry over into the High Country. Like any snowmaker, these are just ranges, and there are chances that areas can receive localized high or lower snowfall total amounts.

Overnight:

Temperatures are going to sit warmer compared to Wednesday and Thursday nights. For most Western Slope, overnight lows will sit in the mid-teens. Still, Durango will continue to remain in the single digits. It is the start of a warming trend compared to Wednesday and Thursday nights, where temperatures sat in the single digits to below zero.

The Weekend:

It will be a dry weekend ahead for our valleys, and temperatures will continue to warm. Saturday, February 18, will raise temperatures into the upper thirties for Grand Junction and Montrose. We will sit under partly cloudy skies for Saturday before increasing clouds on Sunday, February 19. Temperatures on Sunday will continue rising into the lower forties.

For areas in the High Country, there is a chance that some snow showers will push in by Saturday evening and on and off throughout the day on Sunday. However, no significant accumulation will occur for the High Country.

Looking Ahead into Next Week:

By Monday, temperatures will hold steady for Grand Junction and Montrose and continue rising for Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22. While conditions will continue to stay dry, we will have the approach of the next snowmaker by Tuesday evening and continue throughout the overnight hours and all day on Wednesday. By the arrival of Thursday, temperatures will return into the thirty-degree range and gradually start to warm up again back into the lower forties for Grand Junction and Montrose by Friday, February 24.

