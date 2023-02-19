Adam Frisch launches new campaign

Only three months after his narrow defeat to Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R), Adam Frisch (D) is back on the campaign trail.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Frisch officially launched his campaign to oust Boebert on Tuesday.

This time around, Frisch says he is doubling down and focusing on issues impacting every day Coloradans.

He plans to focus on four main issues in Western and Southern Colorado: ranching and farming, domestic energy production, agriculture and water.

Additionally, Frisch says a big part of his campaign is going out and connecting with people in person.

Boebert has been in the district twice in the past few days; we have yet to hear back for an interview with her.

