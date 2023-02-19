CDOT urges drivers to take caution when traveling

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down for a safe commute.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation calls for safe driving ahead of the Presidents Day holiday.

Until Feb. 28, CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol and over 60 law enforcement agencies are uniting for the Presidents week DUI enforcement period.

There will be increased control to promote safe driving and to remove impaired drivers from the roadways.

Last year, 37% of Colorado’s 754 roadway fatalities were caused by impaired driving.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
A firm is suing Sara Jacqueline King for allegedly using company funds to live an "extravagant...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Latest News

D51 Looking to Consolidate Schools
D51 faces potential school closures
Western Region Basketball Tournament
Special Olympics Colorado holds basketball tournament in Grand Junction
Adam Frisch Kicks Off Campaign
Adam Frisch launches new campaign
A man was found in yurt after hiding out from winter blizzard.
Man found in Yurt hiding out from winter storm