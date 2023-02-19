D51 faces potential school closures

District 51 is facing school closures amidst declining student enrollment.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 is facing school closures amidst declining student enrollment.

In addition to declining student enrollment, other issues include unsustainable staffing, difficulties providing adequate student services, underutilizing facilities and increased safety risks.

Because of this, the district decided to adopt a school consolidation strategy.

The Board of Education will consider consolidating a number of schools at the end of the current school year.

On Feb. 21, at a Board of Education meeting, the board will review a demographer’s recommendations for consolidations.

No final decision has been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
A firm is suing Sara Jacqueline King for allegedly using company funds to live an "extravagant...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Latest News

Western Region Basketball Tournament
Special Olympics Colorado holds basketball tournament in Grand Junction
Adam Frisch Kicks Off Campaign
Adam Frisch launches new campaign
The Colorado Department of Transportation calls for safe driving ahead of the Presidents Day...
CDOT urges drivers to take caution when traveling
A man was found in yurt after hiding out from winter blizzard.
Man found in Yurt hiding out from winter storm