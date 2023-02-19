Man found in Yurt hiding out from winter storm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 72-year-old man is alive after he was found in a yurt after getting caught in a winter blizzard storm while snow skiing.

An emergency distress signal was sent out near La Manga Pass in Colorado, where emergency responders found his vehicle and began an extensive search of the area.

The man was wet, cold and on the verge of hypothermia when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

