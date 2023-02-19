Man found in Yurt hiding out from winter storm

A man was found in a yurt after spending an entire night hiding out from a blizzard. The man was on the verge of hypothermia.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Feb. 19, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 72-year-old man is alive after he was found in a yurt after getting caught in a winter blizzard storm while snow skiing.

An emergency distress signal was sent out near La Manga Pass in Colorado, where emergency responders found his vehicle and began an extensive search of the area.

The man was wet, cold and on the verge of hypothermia when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

