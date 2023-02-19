Meals on Wheels may see influx of clients

Meals on Wheels is expecting an influx of clients beginning in March, due to the decrease in Snap Benefits.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meals on Wheels is expecting an influx of clients beginning in March, due to the decrease in Snap Benefits.

Over 10 thousand people, about 6% of Mesa County’s population, receive some form of food assistance.

Back in March 2020, congress approved temporary benefit amounts known as emergency allotments, but at the end of this month it’s coming to an end.

The Department of Human Services estimates an average reduction of $90 per person each month.

“Seniors in particular are going to be really hit hard,” said Amanda de Bock, director of Meals on Wheels. “Because at the same time, they’re changing the requirements for SNAP. Seniors, a lot of seniors, are going to see a tiny increase in what they’re getting through Social Security. So they’re gonna get even less than what they had originally thought.”

De Bock says they’re in need of more volunteers as March approaches.

