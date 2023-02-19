Special Olympics Colorado holds basketball tournament in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Special Olympics Colorado hosted the Western Regional Basketball Tournament in Grand Junction.

Special Olympic athletes from across Colorado came together to Colorado Mesa University as part of the All-Star Challenge basketball games.

170 players and 18 teams competed, hoping to quality for the state tournament next month.

Unfortunately, only one-third of the teams will qualify.

“The environment is energetic,” said Mike Ruspil, competition coordinator of the Special Olympics Colorado Western Region. “They’re excited to be on the court. Their families are incredibly proud of what they’re getting to see, and it’s pretty exciting to see them play.”

The competition is held annually in Grand Junction every February.

