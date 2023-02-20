I-70 rollover sends two to hospital

A rollover on I-70 near mile marker 34 sent two people to the hospital.
A rollover on I-70 near mile marker 34 sent two people to the hospital.(David Jones)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Westbound lanes on I-70 were closed yesterday evening to clear debris from a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2023, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted to a rollover accident. The driver was traveling Westbound when they lost control of the vehicle and rolled.

The crew on scene said a man and woman were transported to the hospital. The man is in critical condition from being ejected from the vehicle; the woman had minor injuries.

Further information is not available; the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
A firm is suing Sara Jacqueline King for allegedly using company funds to live an "extravagant...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to a...
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to semi crash

Latest News

Orchard Avenue between 29 1/2 road and Warrior Way
Mesa County Commissioners seeking federal grant for road project
Hurricane is a small town just north of the Arizona-Utah border.
Teen killed after fall while climbing atop Utah overlook
State Compensated $245K From 2021 Tanker Rollover
Settlement reached after tanker spill in Colorado
File - police lights
Man killed by vehicle after running from Colorado deputies