I-70 rollover sends two to hospital
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Westbound lanes on I-70 were closed yesterday evening to clear debris from a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital.
At approximately 6 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2023, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted to a rollover accident. The driver was traveling Westbound when they lost control of the vehicle and rolled.
The crew on scene said a man and woman were transported to the hospital. The man is in critical condition from being ejected from the vehicle; the woman had minor injuries.
Further information is not available; the accident is still under investigation.
