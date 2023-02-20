Man killed by vehicle after running from Colorado deputies

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) — A man pulled over for a traffic stop along a northern Colorado interstate was killed when he ran from deputies and was hit by a vehicle, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect was stopped along Interstate 25 near Fort Collins at 9:15 p.m. Saturday for driving with an expired registration, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The man allegedly gave a fake name and then ran from deputies, who deployed a Taser against the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was struck by a passing vehicle and later pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. The identity of the deceased man was not immediately released.

Fort Collins police will lead the investigation into the death.

Police spokeswoman Erin Feit declined to say if the Taser was used successfully on the suspect before he was hit by the vehicle.

