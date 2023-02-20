Mesa County Commissioners seeking federal grant for road project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One of Grand Junction’s major thoroughfares needs an upgrade, but the cost for the multi-million dollar project is a big pill to swallow.

The Mesa County Engineering Director, Laura Page, estimates the Orchard Avenue Safety and Connectivity Project will cost between $15 and $16 million.

“That area is a major corridor that gets a lot of traffic going to Warrior Way,” said Page. “So it gets a lot of use.”

Mesa County already made improvements to Orchard Avenue from Warrior Way to 31 road last year. Funding for that project came through grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation. But Page said that was for about two-thirds of the project. The county wants to complete the corridor, which runs from Warrior Way to 29 1/2 road.

The project would extend sidewalks on the north side to be ten-feet wide, as well as install a five-foot sidewalk on the south side and include paved bike lanes.

As it stands, sidewalks on Orchard Avenue do not extend the full length of the corridor and significant portions of the south side have no sidewalk at all. Page said improving the sidewalks would improve access for pedestrians, bicyclists and access to public transit.

“The county is working on trying to improve the transportation system for for our citizens,” said Page. “That includes not just the vehicular travel, but also the pedestrian and the bicycle, by trying to provide what we call multimodal opportunities for travel. And that’s the focus of this project.”

But, there is that multi-million dollar price tag, which is why the county is reaching out to the federal government. In a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, Commissioner Janet Rowland is seeking federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant program.

In her letter, Commissioner Rowland says, “Mesa County has long been involved with supporting it’s citizens through the construction of multi-modal roadway corridors that safely connect our communities to local schools, parks and shopping centers. Our support of this project can clearly be seen through its inclusion on our capital improvement and regional transportations plans.”

Colorado Mesa University President, John Marshall also penned a letter to Secretary Buttigieg saying, “As the primary provider of higher education offerings in Mesa County, we rely on leaders at the local, state, and federal levels to work collaboratively to provide our students, faculty, staff and stakeholders with safe and connected community infrastructure. I believe the application submitted by Mesa county to improve Orchard Avenue fits this bill and I urge USDOT to prioritize funding for it as soon as possible.”

Mesa County is seeking $13 million in grand money for the Orchard avenue Safety and Connectivity Project.

However, the grant isn’t a done deal just yet. According to Laura Page, the application for funding has only been submitted. Page said the county will find out at the end of June if the request is granted. Once that happens, plans will be finalized as will a design and construction would likely begin in 2025, according to Page.

But, there is the possibility the grant application is denied.

“If we don’t get the grant, then we’ll still try to move forward with the project in phases as budgets make it feasible,” said Page. “But it would take longer to accomplish.”

Page further said, if it’s denied, funding may have to be allocated from other projects to help fund the Orchard Avenue project.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.