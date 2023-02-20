Montrose PD host crime workshop for local businesses

Montrose Police Department holds a workshop to combat crime in the area.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Feb. 16, the Montrose Police Department held a Community Crime Prevention Workshop.

The purpose of the workshop was to provide resources and tools to business owners and community members to aid in combating crime.

Blaine Hall, the Montrose Police Chief, made an announcement about the introduction of a new grant.

Public safety sales tax funds are being used for the theft reduction and prevention or trap grant.

Business owners now have the ability to apply for funds up to $2,500 to make needed security improvements.

Additionally, the workshop highlighted the work being done in schools to prevent crime.

The Montrose Police Department has a Crime Prevention course through their Environmental Design program. School resource officers are certified and trained in the program.

Every year, they do an assessment of all the schools in the City of Montrose on necessary security improvements.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
A firm is suing Sara Jacqueline King for allegedly using company funds to live an "extravagant...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions as of 6 p.m. Wednesday due to a...
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to semi crash

Latest News

Meals on Wheels Expects Influx of Clients
Meals on Wheels may see influx of clients
D51 Looking to Consolidate Schools
D51 faces potential school closures
Western Region Basketball Tournament
Special Olympics Colorado holds basketball tournament in Grand Junction
Adam Frisch Kicks Off Campaign
Adam Frisch launches new campaign