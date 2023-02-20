Montrose PD host crime workshop for local businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Feb. 16, the Montrose Police Department held a Community Crime Prevention Workshop.

The purpose of the workshop was to provide resources and tools to business owners and community members to aid in combating crime.

Blaine Hall, the Montrose Police Chief, made an announcement about the introduction of a new grant.

Public safety sales tax funds are being used for the theft reduction and prevention or trap grant.

Business owners now have the ability to apply for funds up to $2,500 to make needed security improvements.

Additionally, the workshop highlighted the work being done in schools to prevent crime.

The Montrose Police Department has a Crime Prevention course through their Environmental Design program. School resource officers are certified and trained in the program.

Every year, they do an assessment of all the schools in the City of Montrose on necessary security improvements.

