Next winter storm arriving on Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

First Alert Weather Day is likely Tuesday into Thursday due to the upcoming winter storm bringing heavy snowfall and strong winds. As a result, travel commutes will be messy to dangerous.

Next Winter Storm:

By Tuesday, the next winter storm will start to move into the state. The mountains will begin to see snowfall around the afternoon hours, and the valleys will see a rain and snow mix Tuesday night. Arrival times will vary.

Wednesday is when most winter storms will move into the state with a cold front trailing behind. Winds will be strong, with wind gusts reaching up to fifty miles per hour (mph) near the Four Corners and up to sixty mph over our mountain passes.

It will create blizzard-like conditions, low visibility, and treacherous travel over mountain passes and highways.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated

Snowfall Total Accumulation:

The latest data, total snowfall accumulation will stay the lowest in the valleys at around one to two inches. Snowfall totals in the San Juans will sit between six and sixteen inches. The high country will have ranges of about four to ten inches. These accumulation amounts do have a chance of changing leading up to Tuesday.

Overnight:

Clouds will start to clear overnight as winds remain calm across the Western Slope. Grand Junction and Montrose Temperatures will sit in the mid to lower twenties. Locations in the San Juans will sit in the middle to lower teens.

Upcoming Week:

This week’s main story is the arrival of a winter storm by Tuesday into all-day Wednesday. Temperatures will be the next on the list; after the cold front sweeps through on Wednesday, temperatures on Thursday will fall into the lower thirties and upper twenties across the Western Slope. We will feel temperatures rise again on Friday, with a slight chance of morning snow showers.

Conditions will stay dry for the weekend, with again a little chance of snow showers by Sunday. Temperatures will sit in the lower forties by the end of the week.

