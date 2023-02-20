‘People Who Wander’ website launches

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has launched a new website in Colorado to assist in finding people with medical conditions.

The website will provide resources and information to aid in finding people with conditions like Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, autism, brain injury, or developmental, cognitive, neurological, or chromosomal disorders.

The Colorado People Who Wander website holds information including tracking technology resources as well as information and tips for families explaining what to do when a family member goes missing.

A grant program, Supporting Recovery Programs Persons Who Wander Grant Program, has also been introduced to provide funding to county sheriffs’ departments, municipalities, and county or municipal designees so they may establish recovery programs and provide tools to increase the chances of saving the lives of lost and missing persons.

“We are excited to be able to provide families and others with a one-stop shop for information and resources related to ‘people who wander’ through a comprehensive website and launch of a grant program,” said CBI Director Chris Schaefer. “We also want to extend our deep appreciation to the stakeholders whose valuable input played a pivotal role in the development of the website.”

